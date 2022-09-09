Previous
Next
Rose of Sharon by sandlily
2 / 365

Rose of Sharon

@ the church. Seems appropriate for there to be a Rose of Sharon bush in front of the church.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise