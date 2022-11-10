Sign up
53 / 365
Red tipped succulent.
Looks kind of deadly with the blood red tips, but probably not.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
10th November 2022 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
succulent
