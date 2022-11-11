Previous
Metal flower bush by sandlily
54 / 365

Metal flower bush

There is a craft show festival here and we needed something for the patio. So this is what we chose.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Bill ace
Very pretty decoration.
November 12th, 2022  
