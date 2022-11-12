Sign up
55 / 365
Sunset shadows
At the Fountain Hills overlook looking west towards Phoenix.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1853
photos
30
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th November 2022 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cactus
,
hill
Milanie
ace
Wonderful silhouettes against that sunset
November 13th, 2022
