70 / 365
Overlook Sunset 1
Stopped on the way home to take this and other photos at the Overlook at Fountain Hills.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
27th November 2022 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
shadows
,
clouds
