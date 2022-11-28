Previous
Lantana orange red by sandlily
71 / 365

Lantana orange red

Returning from the Community Center, couldn't resist. Love this color combo of Lantana.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
