71 / 365
Lantana orange red
Returning from the Community Center, couldn't resist. Love this color combo of Lantana.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Flowers
iPhone 12 Pro Max
28th November 2022 2:46pm
flowers
lantana
