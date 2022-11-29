Previous
Christmas décor begins by sandlily
72 / 365

My sister and I went to Home Depot and bought Poinsettias.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Sand Lily

John Falconer ace
Can’t be that time again. Great shot.
November 30th, 2022  
