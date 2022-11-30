Previous
Curly top grass. by sandlily
73 / 365

Curly top grass.

This is one of the types of grass grown in the community I am living in.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful close up
December 1st, 2022  
