74 / 365
Red for the season
Tried a new route today and saw these trumpet flowers.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
9
Flowers
NIKON D5300
1st December 2022 11:20am
flowers
