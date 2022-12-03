Previous
Our Little ChristmasTree by sandlily
76 / 365

Our Little ChristmasTree

Rained most of the day, so I took this photo as a backup in case I couldn't get out to take a better shot.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

