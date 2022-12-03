Sign up
76 / 365
Our Little ChristmasTree
Rained most of the day, so I took this photo as a backup in case I couldn't get out to take a better shot.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1896
photos
30
followers
33
following
Views
10
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
3rd December 2022 2:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
christmas tree
