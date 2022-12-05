Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Late afternoon at Fountain Park
The mountains in the background are I believe the Goldfield mountains. Cloud cover this morning broke up and gave way to sunlight.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1900
photos
30
followers
33
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
1792
1793
75
76
1794
1795
28
77
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Flowers
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th December 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close