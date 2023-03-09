Sign up
165 / 365
Trio
Busy day, so resorted to the patio flowers.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2121
photos
32
followers
35
following
Views
6
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
9th March 2023 6:17pm
Exif
Tags
flowers
,
pots
,
geraniums
