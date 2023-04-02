Sign up
Cactus Flower, white
Such a surprise since the bud is red.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
2nd April 2023 5:10pm
flower
cactus
