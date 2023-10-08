10 8 Pastor David and Ball Python

Previous
It was the Blessing of the Animals Sunday at church. Couldn't resist taking a photo of the live vestment.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Corinne C ace
Such an unusual sight! It would have distracted me to say the least :-)
October 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my goodness, that’s pretty amazing
October 9th, 2023  
