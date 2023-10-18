Previous
10 18 Lantana survivor 1 by sandlily
Photo 382

10 18 Lantana survivor 1

After our long, hot summer this lantana managed to survive under our patio chairs and frequent watering.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise