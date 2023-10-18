Sign up
Photo 382
10 18 Lantana survivor 1
After our long, hot summer this lantana managed to survive under our patio chairs and frequent watering.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2867
photos
33
followers
35
following
104% complete
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
100
300
2082
381
101
301
2083
382
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th October 2023 6:29pm
Tags
flowers
,
lantana
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
October 19th, 2023
