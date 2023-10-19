Sign up
Previous
Photo 383
10 19 White Petunia
New flowers for our hanging baskets.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
19th October 2023 6:06pm
Tags
flowers
,
petunias
