Photo 416
11 24 New to the Patio
Being lazy so didn't go far for my photos today.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
flower
metal
dragonfly
Corinne C
What a pretty patio decoration!
November 26th, 2023
