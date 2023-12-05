Sign up
Photo 427
12 5 Poinsettia Memory Tree
Each Poinsettia was bought in memory of someone the person knew.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Flora and fauna
NIKON D5300
5th December 2023 5:45pm
Tags
tree
,
poinsettia
