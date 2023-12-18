Sign up
Photo 439
12 18 At Fearless Kitty
They were closed so I had to go to the back window for this shot.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th December 2023 5:58pm
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
rescue
