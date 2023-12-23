Previous
12 23 Agave buds by sandlily
12 23 Agave buds

One of the Agave's is sending up its shoot with buds forming on the branches.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

