2 1 Hashknife Pony Express

An annual trek by these Pony Express cowboys starts in Holbrook AZ and travels 200 miles to Scottsdale AZ. https://www.hashknifeponyexpress.com/hashknife-history/
Of course the original Pony Express never went through AZ.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
