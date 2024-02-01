Sign up
Photo 483
2 1 Hashknife Pony Express
An annual trek by these Pony Express cowboys starts in Holbrook AZ and travels 200 miles to Scottsdale AZ.
https://www.hashknifeponyexpress.com/hashknife-history/
Of course the original Pony Express never went through AZ.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3247
photos
32
followers
35
following
Flora and fauna
NIKON D5300
1st February 2024 3:55pm
Public
Tags
horses
,
mail
,
hashknife pony express
