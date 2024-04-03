Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
4 3 Potato plants
Our first venture at raising potatoes. I suspect the plants are too close together, but we are waiting to see what happens.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Flora and fauna
NIKON D5300
3rd April 2024 6:19pm
plants
,
potato plants
John Falconer
ace
When you harvest them it’s another photo opportunity! Lovely shot.
April 4th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Looking great
April 4th, 2024
