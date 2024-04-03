4 3 Potato plants

Previous
Our first venture at raising potatoes. I suspect the plants are too close together, but we are waiting to see what happens.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
John Falconer ace
When you harvest them it’s another photo opportunity! Lovely shot.
April 4th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Looking great
April 4th, 2024  
