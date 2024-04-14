Sign up
4 14 Multicolored Butterfly
"Flutter at the Fountain" is an annual event to raise funds for local non-profits. Local artists create the art on the metal butterflies and this year metal roadrunners have been added to the event.
14th Apr 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Flora and fauna
Taken
14th April 2024 12:39pm
Tags
art
,
butterfly
,
sculpture
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024
