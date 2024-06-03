6 3 Getting a drink

Sign up
Photo 604
Getting a drink
Spotted this raven drinking at the fountain on the Avenue of the Fountains.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3721
photos
34
followers
36
following
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
2300
603
513
301
604
2301
514
302
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd June 2024 6:49am
Tags
bird
,
raven
bkb in the city
Great pic
June 4th, 2024
