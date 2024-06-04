Previous
6 4 Heron with reflection of Sun by sandlily
Photo 605

6 4 Heron with reflection of Sun

Soon after sunrise, walk at Fountain Park.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
amyK ace
Lovely capture
June 6th, 2024  
