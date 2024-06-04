Sign up
Previous
Photo 605
6 4 Heron with reflection of Sun
Soon after sunrise, walk at Fountain Park.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
reflection
,
sun
,
bird
,
lake
,
heron
amyK
ace
Lovely capture
June 6th, 2024
