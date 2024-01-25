Sign up
182 / 365
1 25 Mozaic at Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Museum
This one of the mosaics outside the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Museum.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
museum
,
art
,
mosaic
Dawn
ace
A lovely mosaic
January 26th, 2024
