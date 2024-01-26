Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
183 / 365
1 26 Afternoon on the patio
It was warm enough to sit and read on the patio so I did.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3219
photos
32
followers
35
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Latest from all albums
388
2173
472
182
183
389
2174
473
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th January 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
patio
,
birdbath
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close