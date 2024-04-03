Previous
4 3 White wildflower by sandlily
4 3 White wildflower

inaturalist identified this as a Desert Zinnia. I think the one on the left is missing 2 petals and of course the one on the right only has one petal.
3rd April 2024

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
John Falconer ace
Lovely focussing.
April 4th, 2024  
