4 4 Broken Stem triumphant by sandlily
I noticed this stem had been broken, but just noticed that it had 3 new sprouts from the one stem. Nature is amazing.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
