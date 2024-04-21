Sign up
262 / 365
4 21 Candelabra of cactus flowers
Just made me think of a candelabra from this angle.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
4
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
21st April 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
cactus
prickly pear
