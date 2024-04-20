Previous
4 20 Cooking Corner by sandlily
261 / 365

4 20 Cooking Corner

We watched a cooking demonstration by the owner and guest chef of Spaghetti Aglio E Olio then had a taste of the result.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
And …. the taste was??
April 21st, 2024  
