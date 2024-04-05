Previous
Spike eating by sandlily
Spike eating

At Snuggle Farm in Rio Verde, AZ. Spike is one of the few goats on the property. There were 3 water bins with feed in them and Spike had hopped into all 3 to graze.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
