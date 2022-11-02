Sign up
15 / 365
American Coot
Lots of them swimming in the Fountain Hills Park pond.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1834
photos
30
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd November 2022 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
coot
,
waterfowl
