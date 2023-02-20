Sign up
73 / 365
At first I thought it was a ladybug
Not sure what it is, but it caught my attention.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
7
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
20th February 2023 5:36pm
Tags
bug
,
insect
