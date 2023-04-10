Previous
Ocotillo blooms duo by sandlily
Ocotillo blooms duo

No leaves yet, but very much alive.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks amazing with the stalk and flowers
April 11th, 2023  
