Previous
246 / 365
Aug 22 Flowers and Tree
I liked the pop of the Mexican Bird of Paradise against the dark tree trunk.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
22nd August 2023 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
mexican bird of paradise
