269 / 365
9 15 Bougainvillea against the rocks
I like the variety of colors in Bougainvillea plants. I call this one rusty.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Odds and ends
NIKON D5300
15th September 2023 7:02pm
Tags
rocks
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
bougainvillea
