Previous
329 / 365
11 17 Turkey flag
Discovered a new Thanksgiving Day flag.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2977
photos
34
followers
36
following
90% complete
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
408
2110
409
328
127
329
2111
410
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th November 2023 10:47am
Tags
flag
,
turkey
John Falconer
ace
Very nice. Well spotted.
November 17th, 2023
