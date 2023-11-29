Previous
11 29 Pink and Gray Clouds by sandlily
340 / 365

11 29 Pink and Gray Clouds

I glanced out our patio doors and noticed that some of the clouds were pink while the others were gray. I hadn't seen that before so I had to get out and take a picture.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise