341 / 365
11 30 Bleached
I find it fascinating that the flowers start brilliant and then get sun-bleached.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
30th November 2023 5:31pm
Tags
flowers
,
bougainvillea
