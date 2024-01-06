Previous
1 6 Kale Chips by sandlily
Photo 374

1 6 Kale Chips

The fruit of my labors, kale chips. It took hours washing, patting dry and tearing into pieces, before adding the olive oil and parmesan and finally air frying.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise