Photo 374
1 6 Kale Chips
The fruit of my labors, kale chips. It took hours washing, patting dry and tearing into pieces, before adding the olive oil and parmesan and finally air frying.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Odds and ends
NIKON D5300
6th January 2024 5:56pm
Tags
chips
,
kale
