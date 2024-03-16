Previous
3 16 Greening of the Fountain by sandlily
Photo 438

3 16 Greening of the Fountain

The Irish Fest was Saturday with 3 bands, food trucks and of course Beer being served at Fountain Park.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
March 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb capture
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise