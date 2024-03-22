Previous
3 22 Mystery - no pine trees in the neigborhood
3 22 Mystery - no pine trees in the neigborhood

As I was walking through the entrance to the complex I noticed 2 pinecones in the bushes. There aren't any pines anywhere that I have seen in Fountain Hills, so I am wondering how this ended up here.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
