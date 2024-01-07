Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
07 Jan 2024
My husband and I went to a local major junior league hockey game. We received bobblehead figurines.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th January 2024 8:10pm
theme-january2024
