16 Mar 2024 by sangriazoomer
16 Mar 2024

We went to Boeing to hopefully get inspired to shoot. I didn't think that I would find a little wildflower amongst the giant airplanes, but here we are!
Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
