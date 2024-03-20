Previous
20 Mar 2024 by sangriazoomer
20 Mar 2024

This picture was taken inside, yes. But, it was inspired. It wasn't a default because I was going to bed.
Several times in the past 8 months or so, I've thought of changing my FB main or background pictures. The main picture was the last full day of my girl's life. I don't know if I can change that. The background was when she was so into hiking. Again, not sure.

So, I took my bracelet that was the most (I cry as I type this), the most personal and most perfect gift from a great friend. My girl was beside me more than once. So many times, but she is no longer is. BUT, she WILL forever being in my heart. I love you, my girl, my Maeve, my Maevealicious.
