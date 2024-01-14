Sign up
14 / 365
14 Jan 2024
This sticker on a sign made me giggle. I was going to take another picture, yet my camera decided that the battery was dead. Thank you, camera. I enjoy this.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
0
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th January 2024 3:16pm
Tags
theme-january2024
