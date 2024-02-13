Previous
13 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
13 Feb 2024

I received the keychain to the right of my beloved dog's tag today. When I saw it on Amazon, I knew that it was perfect. I miss you, kiddo.
Kris Wegielewski

