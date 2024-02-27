Previous
27 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
27 Feb 2024

A couple of weeks into my job in 2019 after an 1:1 my manager asked if my tattoo ever held me back professionally. I was threatened at the time. My MANAGER at my new job is asking me this?!

Well, he will be my manager again in three days. The second job that he hired me for. Two levels up from my current job.

I guess the tattoo didn't hold me up.
Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
