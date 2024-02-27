Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
27 Feb 2024
A couple of weeks into my job in 2019 after an 1:1 my manager asked if my tattoo ever held me back professionally. I was threatened at the time. My MANAGER at my new job is asking me this?!
Well, he will be my manager again in three days. The second job that he hired me for. Two levels up from my current job.
I guess the tattoo didn't hold me up.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
58
photos
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2024 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
