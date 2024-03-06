Previous
06 Mar 2024 by sangriazoomer
66 / 365

06 Mar 2024

Today my hair.....turned magenta!

This was going to be my reveal picture. I didn't realize that my white balance was on flash when I didn't use flash. I took other pictures, but I was still drawn to this picture. So it may not be completely accurate, but here it is!
